MHA seeks details from SEC for more central forces

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday sent a letter to the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) seeking details of the need for additional 485 companies of central forces, for which it has sent a requisition, an official said. The MHA, in its letter, also sought details of the deployment of the 337 companies of central forces which have been sent so far for the coming panchayat election in the state, he said.

Sinha has written thrice to the MHA seeking more central forces for the panchayat election in the state, slated to be held on June 8. The SEC has asked for total 822 companies of central forces from the MHA for the rural poll.

''The MHA has sent a letter to the SEC asking for reasons behind the requisition of additional 485 companies of central forces, for which State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha had written to it. It has also inquired how the central forces sent so far have been utilised. It asked the SEC to share details of the districts where these forces have been deployed so far,'' he added.

Meanwhile, central forces have already reached sensitive areas of Bengal and started ''confidence building'' measures there.

Approximately 5.67 crore electorate are eligible to exercise their franchise to choose representatives in nearly 74,000 seats in zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats in the state.

