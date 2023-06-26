Three TSPC Naxals arrested in Jharkhand

Three Naxals belonging to the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) have been arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Monday. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishab Garg said the trio, including a self-styled area commander, was arrested in Patan police station area, around 185 km from Ranchi, during an overnight operation.

A country-made pistol, an 8 mm cartridge, three smartphones, TSPC leaflets and a diary containing phone numbers of brick kiln owners were recovered from them. The trio was identified as TSPC self-styled area commander Sambhu Singh alias Birendra ji, Mithilesh Yadav and Satyandra Singh. Garg claimed that during interrogation, the trio admitted to having been involved in setting a tractor and a motorcycle on fire at a bridge construction site in Vishrampur police station area on June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)