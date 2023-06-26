Boehringer Ingelheim names Gagandeep Singh as head of India pharma biz

Drug firm Boehringer Ingelheim on Monday said it has appointed Gagandeep Singh as head of the pharma business vertical for the Indian market. The company has appointed Singh as Managing Director and Head of Human Pharma India with effect from July 10.

He will also join the Board of Boehringer Ingelheim India, the company said in a statement.

Boehringer Ingelheim has three business areas -- Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing.

''Gagandeep's passion for fostering a customer-focused culture and his experience across complex health ecosystems will be invaluable to the organisation as we continue to strengthen our strategic and sustainability commitment to India,'' Boehringer Ingelheim Regional Managing Director and Head of Human Pharma for India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa Mohammed Tawil noted.

Singh joins Boehringer Ingelheim from AstraZeneca, where he was the Managing Director for India and Africa Cluster Head.

He succeeds Vani Manja, who moved to Boehringer Ingelheim UK in February 2023. During her transition, Sandip Agrawal, Director of Finance and Administration, took over the added responsibility of Interim Managing Director.

