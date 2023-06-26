Left Menu

MP: Man held in Rs 70 crore drug bust case of 2021; Bajrang Dal functionary says accused son of BJP leader

PTI | Indore | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 18:08 IST
Representative Image
A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for his alleged involvement in a 2021 case in which drugs worth Rs 70 crore were seized in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Agrawal told reporters Bilal Khan was held from Chhoti Gwaltoli area in Gwalior after being on the run for two years.

Khan allegedly has links to the local network of an inter-state MDMA smuggling racket and a reward of Rs 4,000 was declared for his arrest earlier, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal local convener Tannu Sharma said his outfit had sought the arrest of Khan during its protest here against the drug mafia on June 15.

Sharma claimed Khan was the son of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader,who was also a former state minorities commission member.

As per police, on January 5, 2021, a consignment of 70 kilograms of MDMA, popularly known as ecstacy, worth Rs 70 crore was seized here.

So far, 40 persons have been arrested in the case, including a pharmaceutical unit owner from Hyderabad in Telangana. police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

