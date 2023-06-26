Israel OK's plans for thousands of new settlement homes. Move defies White House calls for restraint
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-06-2023 18:58 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 18:58 IST
Israel's far-right government on Monday approved plans to build thousands of new homes in the occupied West Bank — a move that threatened to worsen increasingly strained relations with the United States.
The decision defied growing US criticism of Israel's settlement policies in occupied lands. It also raised tensions with the Palestinians at a time of rising violence in the occupied territory.
