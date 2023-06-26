Left Menu

Hyderabad Customs destroys seized drugs valued at Rs 295 crore

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:07 IST
Hyderabad Customs on Monday destroyed various narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances weighing around 8,950 kg valued at Rs 295 crore by incinerating the lot near here on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit trafficking, officials said.

As part of the 'Nasha Mukht Bharat' (Drug-free India) and 'Say No to Drugs' campaigns initiated by the Central government on the occasion, the drugs seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence of Hyderabad (DRI) and the Hyderabad Customs in various instances were destroyed, an official release said.

The destroyed drugs included 2655.942 kg of cannabis (ganja), 11 kg of heroin, 409.39 kg of Alprazolam and related materials, 142.932 kg of Ephedrine Hydrochloride and related materials, 74.92 kg of Ketamine Hydrochloride, 2.956 kg of Mephedrone, 53.983 kg of Methaqualone and 5595.14 kg of chemicals used for the clandestine manufacture of Ephedrine, it said.

The 11 kg of heroin which is valued around Rs 77 crore was seized by the DRI during April and May 2022 from the passengers of Malawi, Tanzania and Angola at the International Airport here. The narcotics valued at Rs 295 crore were incinerated at M/s Hyderabad Waste Management Project located at Dundigul village of Medchal-Malkajgiri District, the release added.

