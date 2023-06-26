Left Menu

'Terror conspiracy': NIA conducts searches in 4 Kashmir districts

Drones are being used by them to deliver arms and ammunition, explosives and narcotics to their operatives and cadre in the Kashmir valley.The terror conspiracy under investigation relates to plotting by the banned outfits in both physical and cyber space to unleash violent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:35 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a series of raids across four districts in Kashmir on Monday as part of its probe into an alleged conspiracy involving newly-floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir.

''Twelve locations in the four districts of Kulgam, Bandipora, Shopian and Pulwama were raided as part of the crackdown. The locations were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and overground workers linked with newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of banned terrorist outfits. Premises of sympathisers and cadre of these organisations were also searched extensively,'' the NIA said in a press release.

The agency said it has found several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data during the searches.

''These will be subjected to a thorough scrutiny by the agency to unravel the details of the terrorist conspiracy, which the NIA started investigating a year ago after registering a suo moto case (RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU) on June 21, 2022,'' it added.

The newly-floated terror outfits being probed by the premier investigating agency include The Resistance Front (TRF), the United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir (ULFJ&K), the Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), the Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), the Kashmir Tigers and the PAAF.

These outfits are affiliated to Pakistan-backed organisations, such as Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda, which have been banned by the government of India.

The premises of those who were raided are under the NIA's scanner for their alleged involvement in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs or magnetic bombs, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), funds, narcotic substances and arms and ammunition. They have allegedly been engaged in spreading activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA probe has revealed that Pakistan-based operatives are using social media platforms to promote terror. Drones are being used by them to deliver arms and ammunition, explosives and narcotics to their operatives and cadre in the Kashmir valley.

The terror conspiracy under investigation relates to plotting by the banned outfits in both physical and cyber space to unleash violent terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms. The organisations, supported by their masters in Pakistan, have been conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence by radicalising youngsters and mobilising overground workers to disturb peace and communal harmony in the Union Territory, the NIA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

