3 minor drown while bathing in water pit in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Three children drowned in a water pit at a brick kiln here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Dabheri village under the Budhana police station area, they said.

Circle officer (Budhana) Vinay Gautam said Ahsan (10), Faisal (6) and Asad (8) slipped into the water pit at the brick kiln while bathing and drowned.

The bodies were recovered and handed over to the family without conducting a post-mortem at the request of the families, he said.

