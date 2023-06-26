2 killed, 11 injured in clash between two groups in Rajasthan’s Alwar
The two groups, of an extended family, clashed in a village under Naugawa area, Alwar Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said.He said 16 persons were injured -- 13 from one group and the rest from the other group.
- Country:
- India
Two men were killed while 11 people were injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Alwar on Monday, police said. The two groups, of an extended family, clashed in a village under Naugawa area, Alwar Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said.
He said 16 persons were injured -- 13 from one group and the rest from the other group. Mangtu Saini (45) and Brajesh Saini (50) succumbed to head injuries. They were attacked with swords, Sharma said. Nine persons have been rounded up in connection with the murders. The injured are being treated at a hospital, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Facing competition from private players, 10 hotels of Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation to be renovated
Delhi Panzers secure dominant victory against Rajasthan Patriots in 6th game of Premier Handball League
Vehicle overturns in Rajasthan, three labourers killed
Rajasthan: Congress leader Sachin Pilot pays tribute to father Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary
Rajasthan man kills wife with axe, later jumps in pond with son