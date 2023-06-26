Left Menu

Philippine forces search for ex-vice mayor who resisted arrest, sparking deadly clash

Philippine forces searched on Monday for a former town vice mayor whose armed followers helped him resist arrest, triggering a gunbattle that left four people dead and displaced thousands of villagers in the south, officials said.Police backed by army troops attempted on Saturday to serve Pando Mudjasan with arrest warrants over alleged killings and search his home for suspected illegal firearms and explosives in Maimbung town in southern Sulu province.

PTI | Zamboanga | Updated: 26-06-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 19:45 IST
Philippine forces search for ex-vice mayor who resisted arrest, sparking deadly clash

Philippine forces searched on Monday for a former town vice mayor whose armed followers helped him resist arrest, triggering a gunbattle that left four people dead and displaced thousands of villagers in the south, officials said.

Police backed by army troops attempted on Saturday to serve Pando Mudjasan with arrest warrants over alleged killings and search his home for suspected illegal firearms and explosives in Maimbung town in southern Sulu province. He and his men, however, opened fire at the law enforcers, sparking clashes that dragged on for a day, police and military officials said.

A police commando was killed and 11 other law enforcers, including a solder, were wounded. Three of Pando's men were killed but he escaped with a gunshot wound, police and the military said.

The fighting forced more than 5,000 residents of Maimbung to flee to safety. The army deployed more soldiers to search for Pando and more than 20 armed followers on Monday, officials said.

''We've sealed some areas to prevent sympathizers from gaining entry," army Brig. Gen. Eugenio Boquio told reporters, without elaborating.

''We in the police and military will enforce the law. We will not cower or avoid anybody because the law always has to prevail," national police spokesperson Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan said.

In addition to being a former vice mayor of Maimbung, Pondo is also a commander of the Moro National Liberation Front in Sulu province, but the Muslim insurgent group, which signed a 1996 peace pact with the government, has not condoned his criminal actions, Boquio said.

The 1996 peace pact halted decades of fighting between government forces and the Muslim secessionist rebels but did not call for the disarming of the insurgents, who returned to their villages in Sulu and outlying islands to try to live normal lives but kept their firearms.

A rebel faction, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, continued to fight the government after 1996 and then separately forged a 2014 peace pact that further eased clashes in the south, the homeland of minority Muslims in the largely Roman Catholic country.

However, a large number of private armies, unlicensed firearms, spotty law enforcement in remote communities and the continued existence of smaller armed Muslim groups such as the brutal Abu Sayyaf have allowed violence to flare at times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023