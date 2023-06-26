Left Menu

UK's Cleverly: Prigozhin's rebellion is an unprecedented challenge to Russia's Putin

Updated: 26-06-2023 21:03 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:03 IST
UK's Cleverly: Prigozhin's rebellion is an unprecedented challenge to Russia's Putin

British foreign minister James Cleverly said on Monday the aborted mutiny by Russia's Wagner mercenary group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, represented an unprecedented challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Prigozhin's rebellion is an unprecedented challenge to President Putin's authority and it is clear cracks are emerging in Russian support for the war," he told parliament.

