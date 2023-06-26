Maha: Telangana CM, cabinet colleagues arrive in Pandharpur in motorcade of 600 vehicles

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his cabinet colleagues arrived in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Monday in a motorcade with 600 vehicles, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader said.

Rao will offer prayers at the Lord Vitthal Temple in Pandharpur on Tuesday, ahead of Ashadhi Ekadashi on June 29, said Shankar Dhondage, the BRS' Maharashtra in charge.

''Rao and all his cabinet colleagues arrived in 600 vehicles,'' he said.

A party functionary said the BRS' request to allow Rao to shower petals on the palanquins at Pandharpur from a helicopter has been denied by the administration citing security reasons.

Hundreds of 'palkhis' accompanied by 'warkaris' (devotees of Lord Vitthal) walking from various parts of the state converge at Pandharpur on Ashadhi Ekadashi at the end of their pilgrimage.

Dhondage said Rao will pray at Tulja Bhavani Temple in Tuljapur in Osmanabad district after visiting Pandharpur.

