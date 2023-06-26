Israeli military says rocket launched from West Bank causing no reported injuries

Left Menu

The Israeli military said a rocket was launched from the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Monday, causing no reported injuries. It said it landed in Palestinian territory. "The rocket did not pose a threat to communities in the area," a statement from the military said.

The Israeli military said a rocket was launched from the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Monday, causing no reported injuries. It said it landed in Palestinian territory.

"The rocket did not pose a threat to communities in the area," a statement from the military said. The Israeli military said this is the second such incident, when "the first indication of a launch happened on May 25th this year," the military told Reuters.

A spokesperson from the military said the first launch in May was from a makeshift rocket with a head made from cardboard which exploded about three meters into the sky and posed no danger to those around it. The military did not give details about how the first launch differed from Monday's.

