Manipur Guv calls on President Murmu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The meeting assumes significance as Manipur is witnessing ethnic violence since last month.

Nearly 120 people have died and more than 3,000 sustained injuries since the violence erupted in the state on May 3 between Meitei and Kuki communities. ''Governor of Manipur called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' the president's office tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

