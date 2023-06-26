Manipur Guv calls on President Murmu

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The meeting assumes significance as Manipur is witnessing ethnic violence since last month.

Nearly 120 people have died and more than 3,000 sustained injuries since the violence erupted in the state on May 3 between Meitei and Kuki communities. ''Governor of Manipur called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan,'' the president's office tweeted.

