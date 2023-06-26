Left Menu

No sacrifice videos, provocative rumours on social media: Noida Police to religious leaders

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-06-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 21:27 IST
No sacrifice videos, provocative rumours on social media: Noida Police to religious leaders
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and District Magistrate Manish Verma held a meeting with religious leaders from Noida and Greater Noida on Monday, ahead of the Islamic festival of Eid-ul Azha (Bakrid) and the Hindu Kanwar Yatra.

The two officials appealed to the religious leaders for their support in maintaining peace and harmony during the festive period and sought to know about the problems, if any, being faced by them, according to an official statement.

During the meeting, Singh highlighted that the police department is monitoring the internet and that legal action would be taken against anyone for making objectionable comments, inciting religious sentiments or trying to spread propaganda on social media platforms.

''The police commissioner told the attendees to make people around them aware that videos related to sacrifice and rumours should not be posted on social media in a wrong way. Along with this, she asked them to inform those found engaged in such activities that the police and the administration would take legal action against such elements,'' according to the police statement.

Singh also asked the religious leaders if they are facing any problem and told them that in case of any trouble, they can contact the local police, administration or the emergency 112 number so that action can be ensured immediately.

''During the peace committee meeting, the attendees were also told that namaz should not be offered on the road while 'bhandaara' (free community meals for devotees) and camps for the Kanwar Yatra should not be set up on the road so that commuters do not face any hindrance. They were also told to abide by the directions of the court in playing DJ during the Kanwar Yatra,'' the police said.

They said action would also be taken against anyone providing false information to them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
2
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
3
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
4
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023