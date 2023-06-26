Left Menu

HC to hear pleas against Adipurush on Tuesday

The Allahabad High Court is set to hear pleas against Adipurush film on Tuesday. The Lucknow bench of the high court on Monday allowed an amendment application of the petitioner who has raised objections to the movie on different counts. The bench will hear the petitioners application to implead dialogue writer of the movie, Manoj Muntashir, as a party in the petition.

The Allahabad High Court is set to hear pleas against Adipurush film on Tuesday. The Lucknow bench of the high court on Monday allowed an amendment application of the petitioner who has raised objections to the movie on different counts. The bench will hear the petitioner's application to implead dialogue writer of the movie, Manoj Muntashir, as a party in the petition. Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Shree Prakash Singh passed the order on the PIL filed before the release of the movie.

While hearing the PIL on January 10, the bench had issued a notice to the Central Board of Film Certification. Meanwhile, another PIL has been filed seeking a ban on the movie. The plea by Naveen Dhawan is also listed on Tuesday for hearing.

Adipurush, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, has come under attack over its dialogue, colloquial language and representation of some characters.

