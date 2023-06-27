Uprising in Russia 'unsettling' to China -U.S. official

U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Monday that a brief uprising by Russian mercenaries against the Kremlin had been unsettling to China. "It would be fair to say that recent developments in Russia have been unsettling to the Chinese leadership," Campbell said, without elaborating at a Center for Strategic and International Studies forum in Washington.

China said on Sunday that it supports Russia in maintaining its national stability, a day after an aborted mutiny by the Wagner group of heavily armed mercenaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)