Ukraine's Zelenskiy: We are making advances in all sectors

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Ukraine's military had made advances on Monday in all sectors of the front line.

"Today in all sectors, our soldiers made advances. It is a happy day," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, delivered from a train after visiting frontline positions.

"May I wish our boys more such days."

