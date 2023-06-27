DIARY-Top Economic Events to Aug. 18

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, JUNE 27

** BERLIN - The finance ministers of Germany, France and Poland meet in Germany. SINTRA, Portugal - Member of the ECB's Executive Board Fabio Panetta chairs session 1 "Monetary policy in the face of multiple supply shocks" at ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra – 0830 GMT SINTRA, Portugal - Member of the ECB's Executive Board Frank Elderson chairs session 2: "Assessing the costs of inflation" at ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra – 0930 GMT SINTRA, Portugal - Member of the ECB's Executive Board Isabel Schnabel chairs panel 1: "Structural change in energy markets and implications for inflation" at ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra – 1200 GMT LONDON - Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Swati Dhingra - one of two rate-setters who have voted against further increases in borrowing costs recently - gives a speech at UK Women in Economics Network on "tools for success" - 0815 GMT LONDON - Bank of England MPC member Silvana Tenreyro takes part in a panel discussion on monetary policy - 0830 GMT LONDON - Keynote speech by Ben Stimson, chief operating officer at the Bank of England, on the bank's climate transition plan – 1525 GMT SINTRA, Portugal - Introductory speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde at ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra - 0800 GMT LISBON - Norges Bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache will participate in a panel discussion on structural changes in energy markets at the ECB Forum on Central Banking 2023 organised by the European Central Bank (ECB) – 1000 GMT SINTRA, Portugal - Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki of the Bank of Canada participates as a panellist in ECB Forum on Central Banking – 0930 GMT WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28 SINTRA, Portugal – Closing remarks by the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde at ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra – 1500 GMT SINTRA, Portugal - Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos chairs session 3: "Monetary policy normalisation" at the ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra – 0800 GMT SINTRA, Portugal - Vice-President of the European Central Bank Luis de Guindos chairs session 4: "The optimal mix of fiscal and monetary policy in the context of high inflation" at ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra – 0900 GMT SINTRA, Portugal - Member of the ECB's Executive Board Philip R. Lane chairs panel 2: "Lessons from recent experiences in macroeconomic forecasting" at ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra – 1030 GMT SINTRA, Portugal - The President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde participates in a policy panel at ECB Forum on Central Banking in Sintra – 1330 GMT SINTRA, Portugal - The Bank of England's chief economist Huw Pill speaks as part of a discussion on economic forecasting - something the BoE admits it has got wrong amid the surge in inflation - 1030 GMT BRUSSELS - Introductory statement by ECB Chair of the Supervisory Board Andrea Enria at the Hearing of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament in Brussels - 1230 GMT SINTRA, Portugal - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in policy panel before the European Central Bank Forum on banking - 1330 GMT SINTRA, Portugal - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey takes part in ECB panel discussion in Sintra, Portugal with ECB President Christine Lagarde, Fed's Jerome Powell and BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda - 1230 GMT STOCKHOLM - Riksbank holds monetary policy meeting 3 - 0700 GMT THURSDAY, JUNE 29

** BRUSSELS - Presentation by Elizabeth McCaul, member of the Supervisory Board of the ECB at the Single Resolution Board staff event in Brussels – 0800 GMT ** BRUSSELS – Keynote speech by Elizabeth McCaul, member of the Supervisory Board of the ECB at Leaders in Finance AML Europe 2023 in Brussels – 1010 GMT

** DUBLIN - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks to reporters ahead of a speech in Dublin – 1000 GMT MADRID - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell participates in dialogue before the Banco de España Fourth Conference on Financial Stability - 0630 GMT MADRID - Bank of Spain's governor Pablo Hernández de Cos participate in a dialogue at a conference on financial sustainability - 0630 GMT STOCKHOLM - The Riksbank will arrange a press conference on the monetary policy decision with Governor of Riksbank Erik Thedéen and Mattias Erlandsson, Acting Head of the Monetary Policy Department – 0900 GMT LONDON - Silvana Tenreyro, external member of the Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank of England, delivers speech at the Society of Professional Economists, hosted at the Resolution Foundation – 1630 GMT DUBLIN - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on the U.S. economic outlook before the Irish Association of Investment Managers Annual Dinner, and participates in conversation - 1900 GMT AUCKLAND, New Zealand - Bob Buckle, Emeritus Professor, Victoria University of Wellington and an external member of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will give a keynote address at the NZAE conference – 2100 GMT. TOKYO - Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho hold bilateral meeting in Tokyo. STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank announces interest rate decision. June 2023 Monetary policy report will be published - 0730 GMT FRIDAY, JUNE 30 ** MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calviño opens conference on the fight against money laundering, and the financing of terrorism – 0730 GMT MONDAY, JULY 3

** LONDON - Nathanael Benjamin, Executive Director, Authorisations, Regulatory Technology, and International Supervision at Bank of England delivers a speech at UK Finance on 'PRA 2023 Supervisory Priorities for International Banks' – 1300 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 5 ** NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams participates in moderated discussion before the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Central Bank Research Association (CEBRA) organized by CEBRA, New York Fed, Columbia SIPA, and the Leibniz Institute for Financial Research SAFE, in New York – 2000 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of June 13-14, 2023 - 1800 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds non-monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt THURSDAY, JULY 6

** NEW YORK CITY - Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan participates in "Policy Challenges for Central Banks" panel before the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Central Bank Research Association (CEBRA) organized by CEBRA, New York Fed, Columbia SIPA, and the Leibniz Institute for Financial Research SAFE, in New York – 1245 GMT MONDAY, JULY 10 ** WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in fireside chat hosted by the Brookings Institution Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy – 1430 GMT

** CLEVELAND, Ohio - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks virtually on the economic and policy outlook before the University of California, San Diego 2023 Economics Roundtable Lecture Series: "An Update from the Federal Reserve with Loretta Mester." – 1500 GMT ATLANTA, United States - Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in "National and Metro Atlanta Economies" armchair conversation before the Cobb Chamber of Commerce Marquee Monday event - 1600 GMT STOCKHOLM - Swedish Central Bank minutes from the Executive Board's monetary policy discussion will be published - 0730 GMT WEDNESDAY, JULY 12 ** CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts - Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in "Banking Solvency and Monetary Policy" panel before the National Bureau of Economic Research Summer Institute: Macro, Money and Financial Frictions." – 1345 GMT

** CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts - Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on "FedNow" before a session on Instant Payment Systems before the National Bureau of Economic Research Summer Institute: Macro, Money and Financial Frictions," in Cambridge – 2000 GMT WASHINGTON DC - Federal Reserve issues the Beige Book - 1800 GMT LONDON - Bank of England publishes Financial Stability Report – 0600 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers hold a press conference to discuss the contents of the Report – 1500 GMT. WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Review - 0200 GMT OTTAWA - Bank of Canada key policy interest rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report - 1400 GMT. TUESDAY, JULY 25 ** PHILADELPHIA - Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia issues Nonmanufacturing Business Outlook Survey for July – 1230 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) starts its two-day meeting on interest rates (to July 26) WEDNESDAY, JULY 26 OTTAWA - The Bank of Canada releases its monetary policy deliberations held before its July 12 rate decision. - 1730 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announces its decision on interest rates followed by statement - 1800 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Federal Reserve Chairperson Jerome Powell holds a news conference THURSDAY, JULY 27

** FRANKFURT - European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde speaks to reporters following the Governing Council's monetary policy meeting – 1245 GMT BERLIN - Press conference following the Governing Council meeting of the ECB in Frankfurt - 1230 GMT BERLIN - Governing Council of the ECB holds monetary policy meeting in Frankfurt TOKYO - Bank of Japan holds Monetary Policy Meeting (to July 28) TUESDAY, AUGUST 1 TOKYO - Bank of Japan releases Minutes of Monetary Policy Meeting held on Jun. 15 and 16 - 2350 GMT THURSDAY, AUGUST 3 LONDON - Bank of England announces rate decision and publishes the minutes of the meeting, after the rate decision - 1100 GMT LONDON - Bank of England to publish Monetary Policy Report - 1100 GMT SUNDAY, AUGUST 6 TOKYO - Bank of Japan to release summary of opinions from board members at its July 27-28 policy meeting - 2350 GMT WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16 WELLINGTON - Reserve Bank of New Zealand holds Monetary Policy Statement - 0200 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Federal Open Market Committee issues minutes from its meeting of July 25-26, 2023 - 1800 GMT THURSDAY, AUGUST 17 OSLO - Norway Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0800 GMT FRIDAY, AUGUST 18 HAMAR, Norway - Norges Bank Deputy Governor Oystein Borsum and the executive director for monetary policy of Norway's central bank, Ole Christian Bech-Moen, will give lectures for the bank's regional network in Region Inland. – 0700 GMT ---------------------------------------------------------------- NOTE: The inclusion of items in this diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For technical issues, please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

