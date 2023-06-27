Russian ships enter Philippine Sea - Interfax

A detachment of ships of the Russian Pacific Fleet entered the southern parts of the Philippine Sea to perform tasks as part of a long-range sea passage, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday. Citing the press service of the Pacific Fleet, Interfax reported that the crews would conduct manoeuvres "with a demonstration of the naval presence" in the Asia-Pacific Region and "as part of strengthening partnerships."

There was no further detail on how many ships were involved. Russia has been boosting defences in its vast far-eastern regions bordering the Asia-Pacific, accusing the U.S. of expanding its presence there and raising security concerns in Japan and across the region.

