Mumbai: Man held for bomb blast threat in call to BMC control room

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 21:37 IST
A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly calling up the BMC control room on Thursday morning and issuing a bomb blast threat, a police official said.

The call was made at 7am and a probe found the accused indulged in the act in a fit of rage after having an argument with his neighbour, the official said.

''After the police was alerted, a team zeroed in on his mobile phone location to Malvani in Malad west,'' he said.

The man was held under various Indian Penal Code provisions for criminal intimidation through anonymous communication and other offences, the Malvani police station official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

