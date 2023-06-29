Turkey's president condemns Quran burning in Sweden, signals it'll obstruct NATO membership

Left Menu

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 29-06-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 21:50 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday condemned a Quran-burning protest in Sweden, signalling that this would pose another obstacle to the country's bid for NATO membership.

Speaking to members of his Justice and Development Party, Erdogan equated "those who permitted the crime" to those who perpetrated it.

Swedish police allowed the protest outside a mosque in central Stockholm citing freedom of speech after a court overturned a ban on a similar Quran-burning. "We will eventually teach Western monuments of hubris that insulting Muslims' sacred values is not freedom of thought," Erdogan said.

Erdogan implied that Turkey wasn't ready to lift its objections that are holding up Sweden joinint NATO. "We will put forward our reaction in the strongest possible way until there is a concerted effort to combat the enemies of Islam as well as terrorist organisations." Sweden applied to join NATO last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the military alliance had hoped the road to membership would be smoothed out ahead of a key July 6 summit.

Turkey accuses Sweden being too lenient on anti-Islamic demonstrations as well as terrorist organizations operating in Turkey, particularly militant Kurdish groups which have waged a deadly, decades-long insurgency. Sweden recently changed its anti-terror legislation regarding these organisations, but Turkey argues their supporters cans freely organise demonstrations, recruit and procure financial resources in the country.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

