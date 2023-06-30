Left Menu

Biden's envoy for Iran placed on leave while facing a review of his security clearance

There was no immediate indication of why Malleys clearance was being reviewed, but a State Department official said the agencys Bureau of Diplomatic Security was leading the inquiry.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2023 03:56 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 03:56 IST
Biden's envoy for Iran placed on leave while facing a review of his security clearance

The Biden administration's special envoy for Iran has stepped aside from his duties pending a review of his security clearance by US authorities.

Rob Malley has led administration efforts to revive the faltering Iran nuclear deal and resolve issues related to detained Americans in Iran, but has not been active in his job for weeks. There was no immediate indication of why Malley's clearance was being reviewed, but a State Department official said the agency's Bureau of Diplomatic Security was leading the inquiry. That official spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity due to privacy reasons.

Malley did not immediately respond to a query about the situation from The Associated Press but said in a short statement to numerous news outlets that he had "been informed that my security clearance is under review." "I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave," he said in that statement.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said earlier Thursday that Malley officially remains in his post but is on leave and that his deputy, Abram Paley, is currently leading the Iran portfolio as the acting special envoy.

Malley's whereabouts have raised questions since he skipped a classified congressional briefing on Iran on May 16. At the time, State Department officials told lawmakers that Malley was on "extended personal leave" and suggested that his absence might be related to a family health issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023