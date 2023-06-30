Snapchat monitoring riots in France closely

Snapchat has zero tolerance when it comes to content that promotes violence or hatred, a spokesperson said in a reply to French President Emmanuel Macron's request to social media platforms to help tame violence amid riots in France.

"We continue to monitor the situation," the spokesperson said. The riots erupted this week following the killing of a 17-year-old by a police officer.

Macron earlier said social media helped rioters organise themselves but also contributed to "mimicking" behaviour by some young people, who repeated what they saw online and lost track of reality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)