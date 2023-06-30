Biden calls Supreme Court student loan ruling disappointing and wrong
Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 22:26 IST
President Joe Biden on Friday called the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that blocked his plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt disappointing and wrong, and said he would work to find other ways to provide relief to American families.
Biden said he would make remarks on the decision later on Friday.
