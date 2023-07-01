Left Menu

Biden: Education Department won't refer borrowers to credit agencies for 12 months

Now we're going to pursue another. I'm never going to stop fighting for you," Biden said. "We're going to get this done, God willing."

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 01:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 01:49 IST
Biden: Education Department won't refer borrowers to credit agencies for 12 months

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday announced new steps to provide relief for student loan borrowers after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling blocked his plan to cancel $430 billion in student loan debt.

Biden told reporters at the White House that the Education Department would not refer borrowers to credit agencies for 12 months, saying he believed the Supreme Court decision "misinterpreted the Constitution."

"Today's decision has closed one path. Now we're going to pursue another. I'm never going to stop fighting for you," Biden said. "We're going to get this done, God willing."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in older adults; US FDA approves BioMarin's gene therapy for hemophilia A and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC OKs use of new Pfizer, GSK vaccines for RSV in o...

 Global
2
Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

Wi-Fi 7 unlocks the next generation of wireless broadband connectivity

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic; Indiana's top court allows near-total abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for fu...

 Global
4
Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rules

Chip equipment maker ASM International: no meaningful impact from Dutch rul...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023