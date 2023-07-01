Heroin recovered from Sutlej river in Punjab's Ferozepur
The Border Security Force on Saturday recovered more than one-kilogram heroin in two plastic bottles from the Sutlej river near the border village in Punjab's Ferozepur, said a BSF official.
The BSF troops observed suspicious articles flowing in Sutlej near village Rao-Ke. and managed to bring the suspected floating articles to the bank of the river.
Later, it was found that the articles consisted of a consignment of two plastic bottles filled with heroin (1.50 kilograms).
In a tweet, the BSF said, ''#AlertBSF troops seized 2 plastic bottles containing appx 1.5 kg #Heroin near Village- Rao ke, District #Ferozepur. The drugs were discreetly floated from Pakistan to India in the River Sutlej.''
