PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-07-2023 17:35 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 17:10 IST
Heroin recovered from Sutlej river in Punjab's Ferozepur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force on Saturday recovered more than one-kilogram heroin in two plastic bottles from the Sutlej river near the border village in Punjab's Ferozepur, said a BSF official.

The BSF troops observed suspicious articles flowing in Sutlej near village Rao-Ke. and managed to bring the suspected floating articles to the bank of the river.

Later, it was found that the articles consisted of a consignment of two plastic bottles filled with heroin (1.50 kilograms).

In a tweet, the BSF said, ''#AlertBSF troops seized 2 plastic bottles containing appx 1.5 kg #Heroin near Village- Rao ke, District #Ferozepur. The drugs were discreetly floated from Pakistan to India in the River Sutlej.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

