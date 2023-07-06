Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Support rising for Mexican opposition presidency hopeful Galvez -poll

Public support for Mexican opposition senator Xochitl Galvez has risen since she declared her intention last week to seek the presidency in 2024, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday. Galvez's entry into the fray has enlivened media interest in the opposition's hopes of competing with the leftist ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) in the June 2024 election to succeed President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

IAEA has seen no sign of explosives at Zaporizhzhia yet, more access needed

Experts from the U.N. nuclear watchdog based at the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine have yet to observe any indications of mines or explosives at the plant, but they need more access to be sure, the agency said on Wednesday. Russia and Ukraine on Tuesday accused each other of plotting to stage an attack on Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, where the International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly warned of potential catastrophe from nearby military clashes.

Biden shows support for Sweden's NATO bid in talks with PM

U.S. President Joe Biden showed support for Sweden's entry into NATO in talks with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Wednesday as doubts linger that Turkey will lift its opposition in time for the military alliance's summit next week. Biden leaves on Sunday on a three-nation trip centered around the summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where alliance members hope to welcome Sweden as its newest member.

Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying police order at climate protest

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has been charged with disobeying a police order to leave a climate protest in the southern city of Malmo on June 19, according to daily Sydsvenskan. On the day of the incident, Thunberg wrote in an Instagram post that protesters had blocked the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour.

Man dies after detonating explosive device at court in Ukrainian capital

A man who detonated an explosive device at a court in the Ukrainian capital died on Wednesday after barricading himself inside part of the building, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said, citing "preliminary information." Two members of a special rapid response security forces unit were hurt during attempts to bring the man under control at the Shevchenkivskyi court in the centre of the capital. Two loud noises were heard during the incident.

US Navy says it prevented Iran from seizing tankers in Gulf of Oman

The U.S. Navy said it had intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Wednesday, in the latest in a series of attacks on ships in the area since 2019. In a statement, the U.S. Navy said that at 0100 local time (2100 GMT), an Iranian naval vessel had approached the Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker TRF Moss in international waters in the Gulf of Oman.

French police arrest 16 overnight as rioting subsides

French police arrested 16 people overnight in connection with urban violence, the interior ministry said on Wednesday, indicating a further decrease in the scale of unrest that swept through poor French suburbs after a fatal police shooting last week. The death on June 27 of Nahel M., a teenager of North African descent, after he was shot by a police officer in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, caused an outpouring of rage that led to nights of nationwide rioting and a muscular police crackdown.

Guatemala anti-graft candidate says govt trying to remove him from race

Guatemala presidential candidate Bernardo Arevalo, the surprise second-place finisher in first-round elections, said the government is behind attempts to question the result and wants to remove him from the run-off. The country's top court called for a ballot review of the June 25 vote after the ruling party Vamos, first-place finisher Sandra Torres, and other allied parties alleged there were irregularities.

Palestinians defiant and angry after Israel's Jenin raid

Palestinian militant fighters paraded in Jenin on Wednesday and angry crowds confronted senior Palestinian Authority officials, accusing them of weakness, after one of the largest Israeli military operations in the occupied West Bank in years. The two-day operation, which the Israeli military said targeted infrastructure and weapons depots of militant factions in the Jenin refugee camp, left a trail of wrecked streets and burned-out cars and sparked fury across the Arab world.

Israeli troops withdraw in West Bank, Gaza rockets fired

Militants from the Gaza Strip fired rockets on Wednesday after Israeli forces withdrew from the Palestinian city of Jenin on Tuesday, following one of their biggest military operations in the occupied West Bank for years. Israeli jets hit an underground weapons manufacturing facility in response, the military said, but it was not immediately clear whether there would be any further escalation.

