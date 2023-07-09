Russia shot down missile over Crimea, Russia-installed governor says

Russian air defence systems shot down a cruise missile near the city of Kerch, Russia-installed Crimea Governor Sergei Aksyonov wrote on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday.

The incident inflicted no damage or casualties, he added, without specifying where the missile had been launched from.

Russia annexed Crimea, where it bases its Black Sea Fleet, from Ukraine in 2014. Kyiv wants Moscow to hand it back.

