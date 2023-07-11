Bank of France's head: confirms sees 2023 French growth at 0.7%

European Central Bank (ECB) member and Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday he was confirming a forecast for French economic growth of 0.7% for 2023.

Villeroy made the comments on Franceinfo radio.

The central bank said on Monday in its monthly business climate report that the euro zone's second-biggest economy was set to grow 0.1% in the second quarter 2023 from the previous quarter, when it expanded 0.2%.

