Bank of France's head: confirms sees 2023 French growth at 0.7%
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 11-07-2023 12:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 12:27 IST
European Central Bank (ECB) member and Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday he was confirming a forecast for French economic growth of 0.7% for 2023.
Villeroy made the comments on Franceinfo radio.
The central bank said on Monday in its monthly business climate report that the euro zone's second-biggest economy was set to grow 0.1% in the second quarter 2023 from the previous quarter, when it expanded 0.2%.
