Indian shuttler Rakshita Ramraj pulled off a stunner on Thursday, outclassing the Tokyo Olympics champion and current world number four Chen Yu Fei to make it to the quarterfinals of the Hong Kong Open. Rakshita beat the current world number four Chen Yu Fei of China in straight games, 21-18, 24-22, as per the Badminton Association of India (BAI).

Rakshitha delivered one of Wednesday's notable upsets, defeating Denmark's world No. 20 Mia Blichfeldt 21-18, 21-18 in 36 minutes to make it to the pre-quarters. Earlier, India's men's stars Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth registered impressive victories over their respective opponents to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the tournament here on Wednesday. Lakshya, in fact, also qualified for the season-ender tournament, the BWF World Tour Finals.

Former world No. 1 Srikanth produced a commanding performance to overcome Japan's world No. 15 Koki Watanabe 21-16, 16-21, 21-9 in a 51-minute men's singles opening-round encounter at the BWF Super 500 event, according to Olympics.com. The world No. 30 Indian made an aggressive start, opening up a 10-4 advantage in the first game before Watanabe fought back to draw level at 14-14. Srikanth, however, regained control by winning five successive points to take the opening game.

Watanabe responded strongly in the second game, recovering from an early deficit to force a decider. Srikanth raised his intensity in the third, racing to a 6-2 lead before producing a decisive nine-point winning streak to seal the contest. Srikanth, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist, will next face South Korea's Yoo Tae-bin.

Lakshya, meanwhile, continued his impressive run with a hard-fought 14-21, 21-16, 25-23 victory over France's Arnaud Merkle in another three-game men's singles battle. The world No. 11 Indian, who claimed back-to-back titles at the Hylo Open and Kumamoto Masters Japan earlier this month, showed tremendous composure in the deciding game to edge past his French opponent.

Lakshya is currently sixth in the Race to BWF World Tour Finals standings, with the top eight players qualifying for the season-ending tournament scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China, from December 9 to 13. He will next take on Denmark's Rasmus Gemke. (ANI)