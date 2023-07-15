Left Menu

US Virgin Islands demands $150 mln penalties, other damages from JPMorgan in Epstein case

Updated: 15-07-2023 02:07 IST
The U.S. Virgin Islands said it wants JPMorgan Chase to pay $150 million in civil penalties plus additional damages to resolve a lawsuit accusing the largest U.S. bank of ignoring the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking.

The dollar amount was provided in a filing on Friday in federal court in Manhattan. The U.S. Virgin Islands had not previously disclosed publicly any particular sum it wanted JPMorgan to pay.

