US Virgin Islands demands $150 mln penalties, other damages from JPMorgan in Epstein case
Reuters | Updated: 15-07-2023 02:07 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 02:07 IST
The U.S. Virgin Islands said it wants JPMorgan Chase to pay $150 million in civil penalties plus additional damages to resolve a lawsuit accusing the largest U.S. bank of ignoring the disgraced late financier Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking.
The dollar amount was provided in a filing on Friday in federal court in Manhattan. The U.S. Virgin Islands had not previously disclosed publicly any particular sum it wanted JPMorgan to pay.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
