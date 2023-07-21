Left Menu

Turkey strongly condemns attack on Koran at Iraq's embassy in Stockholm

Turkey strongly condemned the "despicable attack" on the Koran in front of Iraq's embassy in Stockholm, and called on Sweden to take "decisive measures to prevent this hate crime" against Islam, the foreign ministry said on Thursday. The Koran, the central religious text of Islam, is believed by Muslims to be a revelation from God.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-07-2023 00:21 IST | Created: 21-07-2023 00:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

"We strongly condemn the despicable attack targeting our sacred book, the Koran in front of Iraq's Stockholm Embassy," a statement from the foreign ministry said.

Anti-Islam protesters, one of whom is an Iraqi immigrant to Sweden who burned the Koran outside a Stockholm mosque in June, had applied for and received permission from Swedish police to burn the Koran outside the Iraqi embassy on Thursday. In the event, the protesters kicked and partially destroyed a book they said was the Koran but left the area after one hour without setting it alight. The Koran, the central religious text of Islam, is believed by Muslims to be a revelation from God.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

