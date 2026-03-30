Controversy Over OBC Reservation for Muslims Sparks Heated Rajya Sabha Debate

In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha on Monday, BJP MP K Laxman highlighted the alleged misuse of OBC reservations in several states, voicing concerns over the inclusion of Muslims for vote bank politics. This call for scrutiny led to a walkout by opposition members.

Leader of the House J P Nadda criticized the opposition's actions, accusing them of pursuing appeasement politics and disrespecting constitutional principles. He claimed these moves are intended to bolster the Muslim vote at the expense of socially backward communities who genuinely need such reservations.

The debate witnessed high tension, with accusations of undermining parliamentary practices and standards, prompting Laxman to request a comprehensive review of religion-based reservations, emphasizing the need for social justice rooted in educational and social backdatedness rather than religious lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)