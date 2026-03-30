Left Menu

Controversy Over OBC Reservation for Muslims Sparks Heated Rajya Sabha Debate

BJP MP K Laxman raised concerns in the Rajya Sabha about certain states misusing OBC reservations by including Muslims in the category for political gains. He urged the government to review these practices, sparking opposition protests and walkouts. Nadda accused the opposition of engaging in appeasement politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 15:10 IST
Controversy Over OBC Reservation for Muslims Sparks Heated Rajya Sabha Debate
BJP MP K Laxman
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha on Monday, BJP MP K Laxman highlighted the alleged misuse of OBC reservations in several states, voicing concerns over the inclusion of Muslims for vote bank politics. This call for scrutiny led to a walkout by opposition members.

Leader of the House J P Nadda criticized the opposition's actions, accusing them of pursuing appeasement politics and disrespecting constitutional principles. He claimed these moves are intended to bolster the Muslim vote at the expense of socially backward communities who genuinely need such reservations.

The debate witnessed high tension, with accusations of undermining parliamentary practices and standards, prompting Laxman to request a comprehensive review of religion-based reservations, emphasizing the need for social justice rooted in educational and social backdatedness rather than religious lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BiharOne: Revolutionizing Digital Governance in Bihar

BiharOne: Revolutionizing Digital Governance in Bihar

 India
2
India's Impactful Presence at WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference

India's Impactful Presence at WTO's 14th Ministerial Conference

 India
3
Oil Giants Seek New Paths as Middle East Conflict Reshapes Energy Investment

Oil Giants Seek New Paths as Middle East Conflict Reshapes Energy Investment

 Global
4
Rising Rapeseed-Mustard Yields: A Boost to India's Agro-Economy

Rising Rapeseed-Mustard Yields: A Boost to India's Agro-Economy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026