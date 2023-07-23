Left Menu

PTI | Kota | Updated: 23-07-2023 17:53 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 17:49 IST
Raj: Two killed in lightning strikes in Kota
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A farmer and a shepherd were killed in separate incidents of lightning strike here, police said on Sunday.

As many as 35 goats also died during another lightning strike incident, they added.

The first incident occurred on Saturday afternoon when Radhashyam Mali (35) was working in a field in Tolia village in the Kanwas area here, Kanwas SHO Ramesh Chand said.

Mali was rushed to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead, Chand said, adding that the body was handed over to family members after post-mortem.

In the second incident, Prakesh Gurjar (40) of Amli village here died due to a lightning strike when he was grazing his cattle, Deoli Manjhi SHO Jagdish Rai said.

The shepherd died on the spot, while his cattle managed to escape, Rai said, adding that Gurjar's body was handed over to family members after post-mortem.

Cases of unnatural death have been lodged under the Criminal Procedure Code for Mali and Gurjar's death in the lightning strikes, the police said.

In another incident of a lightning strike, 35 goats died while grazing on a field in the Barkheda village here, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

