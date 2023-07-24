China says it's 'deeply dissatisfied' with Japan's chip curbs

China said on Monday that it is "deeply dissatisfied" with Japan's export controls on chip making tools that have come into effect, calling the measures "clearly directed" against the country.

"China urges the Japanese side to bear in mind the overall interests of China-Japan economic and trade cooperation and its own long-term interests and refrain from abusing export control measures," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a press conference.

