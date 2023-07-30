Left Menu

Morocco says it has Dominican Republic support over Western Sahara

The Dominican Republic has recognized Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, Rabat's foreign ministry said on Saturday, as a slowly growing number of nations back the North African nation's claim.

30-07-2023
The Dominican Republic has recognized Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, Rabat's foreign ministry said on Saturday, as a slowly growing number of nations back the North African nation's claim. Morocco considers Western Sahara its own territory, but the Algerian-backed Polisario Front wants to establish an independent state there. The dispute has soured Morocco's relations with some of its neighbours, most of all Algeria.

The Dominican Republic's position was expressed in a letter by its foreign minister Roberto Álvarez, Morocco's foreign ministry said in a statement. The Dominican Republic's stance aligns it with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, which opened a consulate in Western Sahara last year.

Winning support for its rule over Western Sahara has been the ultimate goal of Moroccan diplomacy. Some 28 other states, mostly Arab and African, have opened consulates in the territory as tangible proof of their support for Rabat.

Earlier this month Morocco won Israel's recognition of its sovereignty claim over the territory, following a similar move by the United States in 2020. Algeria has strongly criticised Israel's move.

