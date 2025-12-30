Israel Suspends Humanitarian Groups Over Vetting Dispute in Gaza

In a contentious move, Israel has decided to suspend more than two dozen humanitarian organizations, including prominent groups like Doctors Without Borders, following an alleged failure to meet stringent new vetting requirements for operations in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs claims that these organizations, slated for a January 1 ban, did not sufficiently disclose information regarding staff, funding, and operations. The lack of compliance has sparked criticism, with international bodies arguing that the rules might endanger their personnel.

This decision comes amidst ongoing disputes about aid distribution in Gaza, where humanitarian needs are immense. New regulations demand detailed staff lists, including Palestinian workers, raising concerns over exploitative data usage for military purposes. Aid groups fear that such data might compromise their neutrality and independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)