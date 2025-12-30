Left Menu

Israel Suspends Humanitarian Groups Over Vetting Dispute in Gaza

Israel announced the suspension of over two dozen humanitarian organizations, including Doctors Without Borders, for not meeting new vetting rules in Gaza. The decision involves sharing operational details, stirring controversy over data use and security concerns. The regulation change could affect essential aid services in the region.

Updated: 30-12-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:25 IST
In a contentious move, Israel has decided to suspend more than two dozen humanitarian organizations, including prominent groups like Doctors Without Borders, following an alleged failure to meet stringent new vetting requirements for operations in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs claims that these organizations, slated for a January 1 ban, did not sufficiently disclose information regarding staff, funding, and operations. The lack of compliance has sparked criticism, with international bodies arguing that the rules might endanger their personnel.

This decision comes amidst ongoing disputes about aid distribution in Gaza, where humanitarian needs are immense. New regulations demand detailed staff lists, including Palestinian workers, raising concerns over exploitative data usage for military purposes. Aid groups fear that such data might compromise their neutrality and independence.

