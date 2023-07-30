Three injured in shooting in Dutch city Rotterdam - police
Three people were injured in a shooting Saturday night during a summer carnival in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, police said in a statement. Police fired several shots at a shooter, it said. Their conditions were unknown. A shooting took place earlier in the day during the same event, police said in a separate statement.
