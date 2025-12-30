Left Menu

Railway Lines and Corruption: Kumari Selja's Dual Agenda for Regional Development

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja advocates for new railway lines in the Haryana region, to bolster economic growth and strategic benefits. Additionally, she accuses the BJP government of corruption in the Haryana Labour Welfare Board and calls for a high-level inquiry into a Rs 1,500 crore scam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-12-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 14:11 IST
Kumari Selja
  • Country:
  • India

Kumari Selja, a senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament for Sirsa, has called for the construction of two new railway lines to spur economic development in Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan's border regions. She advocates for the Sirsa-Rania-Tibbi and Sirsa-Bhadra lines to enhance connectivity and benefit local farmers and traders.

In a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Selja emphasized that improved rail infrastructure is vital for the region's growth. The proposed rail lines would not only facilitate the transportation of crucial crops like cotton and wheat but also serve strategic purposes, such as aiding armed forces and relief operations in emergencies.

Alongside her infrastructure push, Selja accused the BJP government of corruption in the Haryana Labour Welfare Board, alleging a Rs 1,500 crore scam involving fake work slips. She has demanded a thorough investigation and strict actions against those accountable for the fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

