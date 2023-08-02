Left Menu

Explosions, drone debris in Kyiv, Mayor Klitschko says

Emergency services were on site. Air raid alerts remained in effect in Kyiv and the surrounding region, though the warnings were lifted in several other parts of the country.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2023 06:01 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 06:01 IST
Explosions jolted the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, early on Wednesday and Ukrainian anti-aircraft units were in action against attack drones, with debris falling in two districts of the capital, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Klitschko, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said debris had fallen in the central Solomianskyi district and a non-residential building had been damaged. Emergency services were on site. Klitschko said that debris had also fallen in the Svyatoshyn district, further west, and that a tree was ablaze.

Air raid alerts remained in effect in Kyiv and the surrounding region, though the warnings were lifted in several other parts of the country.

