122 officers given compulsory retirement under Rule 56(j) during 2020-2023

The Government today said that there is no proposal under consideration to change the retirement age of the Central Government employees.

Replying to a written question in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh informed that 122 officers have been given compulsory retirement under Rule 56(j) during the last three years (2020-2023), including the current year.

Dr Jitendra Singh gave the details as per the updated information /data available on the Probity Portal (as on 30.06.2023) as provided by the different Ministries/Departments/Cadre Controlling Authorities (CCAs), provisions of Fundamental Rules (FR)-56(j)/similar provisions have been invoked against the officers.

The Minister said, the objective of the review process under the FR 56(j)/similar provisions is to bring efficiency and to strengthen the administrative machinery. Government has also been continuously endeavoring for greater emphasis on digitization, enhanced use of e-office, simplification of rules, periodic cadre restructuring and abolition of redundant laws for strengthening the administration and improving the overall work efficiency in governance.

(With Inputs from PIB)