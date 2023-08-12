Russian-installed Crimea governor: 2 rockets downed over Kerch Strait, bridge undamaged
The Russian-installed governor of Crimea said on Saturday that Russian anti-aircraft defences had downed two rockets near the Kerch Strait, which separates the peninsula from the Russian mainland.
In a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, Sergei Akysonov said the Kerch Strait bridge, which has come under repeated attack from Ukraine, was undamaged.
Earlier, footage appearing to show the 12-mile (19-km) long bridge wreathed in smoke was circulating on Russian social media. Interfax news agency reported that the bridge had been closed to traffic.
