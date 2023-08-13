Left Menu

6 Bangladeshi rescued by police in Nepal; 7 arrested

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 13-08-2023 21:11 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 21:11 IST
6 Bangladeshi rescued by police in Nepal; 7 arrested

Five Bangladesh nationals and two Nepalese were arrested in connection with the abduction of six Bangladeshis under the pretext of providing them with lucrative jobs, police said on Sunday.

Ransom up to Rs 1 million (10 lakhs) per person was demanded from their families, the police said.

The arrests were made for abducting six Bangladeshi nationals under the pretext of providing attractive jobs by sending them to different countries via Nepal, police said.

Those arrested include Bangladeshi nationals Amir Hussain, 47, MD Moisur, 37, Jehangir Alam, 21, Salim Miya, 38, and Tehmina Begum, 21, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Kesi.

Nepalese nationals Tara Nepali, 27, and Roshani Rai, 38, were also arrested, Kesi said.

The Bangladeshi nationals were kept as hostages at different places in Nepal after being brought to the country, and ransom of up to Rs 1 million per person was demanded from their families, said the police.

The six Bangladeshi nationals rescued by the police from Kathmandu included MD Najmul, MD Iyasim, Ibrahim Hussain, MD Al Amin, Rajon and Rajon Farhad Hussain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023