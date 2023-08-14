Left Menu

15 officers receive Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:24 IST
15 officers receive Police Medal for Meritorious Service
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, the Hon’ble President of India has awarded President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Services and Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Services to the following Officer and staff of RPF/RPSF(Including Railway Board and RPF staff on Deputation):

President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service

  1. Shri Sarat Chandra Parhi, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, East Central Railway

Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service

Shri Anish Prasad, Executive Director/Vigilance (Police), Railway Board

Shri Dinesh Kumar Chauhan, Assistant Security Commissioner, North Central Railway

Shri Mahendra Singh Shekhawat, Assistant Security Commissioner, North Western Railway

Shri Natwarlal Shrimali, Inspector/ 12BN RPSF

ShriJaboy K.R., Inspector/ 5BN RPSF

ShriSatheesan V V, Inspector/ South Western Railway

Shri Ajay, Assistant Personal & Welfare Officer (APWO), MEA(Inspector/Western Railway)

Shri Himmat Singh Nathawat Sub-Inspector/ Western Railway

Ms.SubhraDey, LadySub-Inspector/ Eastern Railway

Shri Pradeep Lokhande, Sub-Inspector/ Central Railway

Shri Indrajit De, Sub-Inspector/ 14BN RPSF

Shri Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, Assistant Sub-Inspector/North Eastern Railway

Shri Bhunesh Kumar Srivastava, Assistant Sub-Inspector/Western Railway

Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Head Constable, East Central Railway

Shri AwadheshNath Mishra, Head Constable, East Central Railway

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023