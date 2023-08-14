15 officers receive Police Medal for Meritorious Service

On the occasion of Independence Day 2023, the Hon’ble President of India has awarded President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Services and Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Services to the following Officer and staff of RPF/RPSF(Including Railway Board and RPF staff on Deputation):

President’s Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service

Shri Sarat Chandra Parhi, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, East Central Railway

Police Medal (PM) for Meritorious Service

Shri Anish Prasad, Executive Director/Vigilance (Police), Railway Board

Shri Dinesh Kumar Chauhan, Assistant Security Commissioner, North Central Railway

Shri Mahendra Singh Shekhawat, Assistant Security Commissioner, North Western Railway

Shri Natwarlal Shrimali, Inspector/ 12BN RPSF

ShriJaboy K.R., Inspector/ 5BN RPSF

ShriSatheesan V V, Inspector/ South Western Railway

Shri Ajay, Assistant Personal & Welfare Officer (APWO), MEA(Inspector/Western Railway)

Shri Himmat Singh Nathawat Sub-Inspector/ Western Railway

Ms.SubhraDey, LadySub-Inspector/ Eastern Railway

Shri Pradeep Lokhande, Sub-Inspector/ Central Railway

Shri Indrajit De, Sub-Inspector/ 14BN RPSF

Shri Ajay Kumar Dwivedi, Assistant Sub-Inspector/North Eastern Railway

Shri Bhunesh Kumar Srivastava, Assistant Sub-Inspector/Western Railway

Shri Anil Kumar Chaudhary, Head Constable, East Central Railway

Shri AwadheshNath Mishra, Head Constable, East Central Railway

