UN peacekeepers hurt in Cyprus buffer zone clash with Turkish forces

Reuters | Nicosia | Updated: 18-08-2023 18:37 IST
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Scuffles broke out between United Nations peacekeepers and Turkish Cypriot security forces in ethnically split Cyprus on Friday over unauthorised construction work in an area under U.N. control, the peacekeeping mission said.

Footage of the incident showed U.N. peackeepers being manhandled by personnel in Turkish Cypriot police and military uniforms. United Nations trucks, cement bollards and barbed wire were being moved by bulldozers in the U.N.-administered buffer zone splitting the island, the footage showed. (Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

