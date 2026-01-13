U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has voiced severe concerns over the Iranian government's handling of peaceful protests. Volker Turk, expressing horror, urged that the voices demanding fairness, equality, and justice must be recognized and acknowledged by the authorities.

The statement, read by U.N. rights office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence, highlights the urgent nature of the situation as security forces in Iran reportedly continue to employ violent measures against demonstrators.

Lamenting the lack of accountability, Laurence cited United Nations' sources within Iran, reporting hundreds of fatalities, emphasizing a dire need for international attention on this evolving human rights issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)