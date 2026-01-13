Left Menu

U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters

The U.N. human rights chief expressed horror over Iran's security forces using violence against peaceful protesters, urging recognition of their demands for fairness, equality, and justice. Reports indicate hundreds of fatalities, highlighting a severe human rights concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:01 IST
U.N. Chief Condemns Iran's Crackdown on Protesters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights has voiced severe concerns over the Iranian government's handling of peaceful protests. Volker Turk, expressing horror, urged that the voices demanding fairness, equality, and justice must be recognized and acknowledged by the authorities.

The statement, read by U.N. rights office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence, highlights the urgent nature of the situation as security forces in Iran reportedly continue to employ violent measures against demonstrators.

Lamenting the lack of accountability, Laurence cited United Nations' sources within Iran, reporting hundreds of fatalities, emphasizing a dire need for international attention on this evolving human rights issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: No RAC, Digital Transactions Only

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: No RAC, Digital Transactions Only

 India
2
Egypt Dreams: Hassan's Quest for Glory at Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt Dreams: Hassan's Quest for Glory at Africa Cup of Nations

 Global
3
Illusion of Hope: Kim Yo Jong Rejects South Korea's Optimism

Illusion of Hope: Kim Yo Jong Rejects South Korea's Optimism

 South Korea
4
Court Verdict: L&T's Appeal Dismissed in Bengaluru Rail Project Case

Court Verdict: L&T's Appeal Dismissed in Bengaluru Rail Project Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026