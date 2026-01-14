Iran's U.N. Envoy Accuses Trump of Inciting Violence
Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani accused U.S. President Donald Trump of inciting violence and threatening Iran's sovereignty in a letter to the U.N. Security Council. The letter, prompted by a Trump social media post, also holds the U.S. and Israel responsible for civilian casualties.
Iran has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of inciting violence and political instability, threatening the country's sovereignty and national security. The allegations were made by Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani in a letter to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.
The letter also claimed that the United States and Israel bear direct responsibility for the loss of innocent lives, particularly among the youth. The allegations are tied to recent social media posts made by Trump, which have heightened tensions.
The letter was also addressed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, further emphasizing the international implications of the situation and the stress placed on political accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
