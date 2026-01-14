Left Menu

Iran's U.N. Envoy Accuses Trump of Inciting Violence

Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani accused U.S. President Donald Trump of inciting violence and threatening Iran's sovereignty in a letter to the U.N. Security Council. The letter, prompted by a Trump social media post, also holds the U.S. and Israel responsible for civilian casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 04:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 04:47 IST
Iran's U.N. Envoy Accuses Trump of Inciting Violence

Iran has accused U.S. President Donald Trump of inciting violence and political instability, threatening the country's sovereignty and national security. The allegations were made by Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani in a letter to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday.

The letter also claimed that the United States and Israel bear direct responsibility for the loss of innocent lives, particularly among the youth. The allegations are tied to recent social media posts made by Trump, which have heightened tensions.

The letter was also addressed to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, further emphasizing the international implications of the situation and the stress placed on political accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for MBK Partners' Chairman

South Korean Court Rejects Arrest Warrant for MBK Partners' Chairman

 Global
2
Showers of Debate: House GOP Pushes for Water Flow Freedom

Showers of Debate: House GOP Pushes for Water Flow Freedom

 United States
3
Russian Drones Target Kryvyi Rih: Power Blackouts and Infrastructure Damage

Russian Drones Target Kryvyi Rih: Power Blackouts and Infrastructure Damage

 Global
4
Drum Beats of Diplomacy: Japan and South Korea's Rhythm of Friendship

Drum Beats of Diplomacy: Japan and South Korea's Rhythm of Friendship

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026