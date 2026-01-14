Left Menu

U.N. Secretary-General's Warning to Israel Over UNRWA Restrictions

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned Israel about potential referral to the International Court of Justice if it does not repeal laws against UNRWA and return seized assets. Tensions rise as Israel's actions contravene international law, impacting humanitarian aid services to Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 00:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 00:23 IST
In a high-stakes diplomatic exchange, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has formally cautioned Israel that he may seek intervention from the International Court of Justice should the nation persist with its controversial laws against the UNRWA and fail to return confiscated properties.

The correspondence, addressed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, underscores concerns that recent actions by Israel defy international obligations. Measures include prohibiting UNRWA's operational capabilities in Israel and cutting off essential services to the agency's facilities.

Israeli officials have dismissed the warning, citing frustrations with UNRWA's alleged ties to terrorism, as the U.N. continues to call for tangible evidence. Amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants, UNRWA remains integral to humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

