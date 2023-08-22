Left Menu

Chicago woman arrested on charges of threatening to shoot Trump, his son

A Chicago woman was arrested on Monday on charges of emailing threats to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump, the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago said. A formal complaint was filed against Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, earlier this month in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Reuters | Updated: 22-08-2023 03:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2023 03:14 IST
A Chicago woman was arrested on Monday on charges of emailing threats to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump, the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago said.

A formal complaint was filed against Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, earlier this month in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. "I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!," Fiorenza allegedly wrote in an email in May, according to the complaint.

The email was sent to the unidentified head of an educational institution in Palm Beach County, where Trump has his primary residence. In June, the woman allegedly sent another email threatening Trump, who is seeking reelection in 2024, and his son, the complaint said.

A representative for Fiorenza could not immediately be reached for comment. Political violence and threats in a polarized United States have risen in recent years. A Reuters report released earlier this month showed such violence was at its worst since the 1970s.

